Tyson Fury plans to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their hotly-anticipated heavyweight world title rematch on February 22.

The pair’s first meeting in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw in a contest many felt the Gypsy King was unfortunate not to win.

talkSPORT will be live from Las Vegas to bring you exclusive radio coverage of part II and Fury is vowing to floor Wilder, take home the American’s WBC belt and have a well deserved beer afterwards.

His trainer, SugarHill Steward, Fury is going for the knockout, but the man himself exclusively told talkSPORT when exactly he plans to do it.

Speaking on Drivetime, he said: “I’m expecting a clean-cut knockout. It will be early on in the fight so we can all go out and get drunk! Have a good night in Las Vegas celebrating.

“I’m going to go for round two. I’ve been saying round two all camp and I’m going to stick by round two. I don’t know why, I don’t know when but round two is when it’s going to be.”

Wilder has claimed Fury’s fists are like ‘pillows’ and when asked about this, the Brit had a brilliant comeback at the ready.

He added: “I’m going to make sure they’re [my fists] are going to be extra ducked down feather goose pillows, just for him.

“And you know what happens when you’re on an extra ducked down feather goose pillow, don’t you? You go to sleep nice and easy!”

Fury went the full twelve rounds with the WBC heavyweight champ when they last met.

Wilder floored the Brit twice including a brutal blow in the final round, but Fury defied the odds by getting up from the canvas

Vanguard News

