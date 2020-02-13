Fire guts Ilesa sawmill in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A late-night fire outbreak on Wednesday razed a sawmill at the Oke-Omiru area of Ilesa in Osun state. However, there are no casualties in the incident which lasted almost two hours.

According to findings, the fire also razed a Church located within the sawmill and it took the prompt intervention of fire service operatives to curtail the inferno from affecting a truck loaded with planks.

A statement released by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro disclosed that the incident also destroyed a cooperative building within sawmill.

The statement added that the incident affected machines used by loggers, but confirmed that there were no casualties.

“The state Police Command promptly deployed men to the scene to curtail criminal activities around the sawmill.

We are yet to ascertain the extent or value of properties destroyed in the inferno. But the investigation has also been launched to know the cause of the outbreak”, it reads.

READ ALSO: Fire guts RRS office in Alausa

Also, the Administrative Officer of the state fire service, Fatai Aremu disclosed that a team of fire service operatives was deployed from Osogbo to the scene that has curtailed the spread.

He added that the service also nips in the bud what could have been another fire outbreak in the state capital.

He said operatives notice a bush set on fire around the state Secretariat, Abere along Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding around 8 pm the same day.

He added that the timely intervention of its men, the fire could have resulted in a major disaster, therefore, warning residents to desist from setting a bush on fire to avoid grave consequences.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: