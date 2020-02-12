FEC Okays N2b port facilities contract

Kindly Share This Story:

Appoints consultants for NDDC forensic audit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, yesterday approved contracts for port facilities worth about N2 billion.

The FEC also approved the appointment of consultants for consultancy work on the expansion of the Abuja-Kano expressway.

Briefing State House correspondents after the FEC presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, the Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, revealed that FEC approved contracts for port facilities worth about N2 billion.

Also briefing the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that the Council approved the sum of N867.2 million for engineering design of an additional lane on the Kano – Abuja highway.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to appoint a consultant for the engineering design of the additional lane for the Abuja-Kano highway for the sum of N867.263 million.

“The Council approved that memo for the work to be executed in five months.

“Abuja-Kano is already under construction, it was awarded in December 2017 but we now reviewed that project, giving that the road was built in the early 90s and the traffic that has grown there now so as we are doing the construction we might expand the carriage way from two lanes each way making four, to three lanes each way making six lanes.

“So, we have to design an additional lane on both sides comprising of 365 kilometers each way and we have to also make a new design for about 66 bridges across the entire length so it’s the consultant that will do that design that was approved today.”

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswil Akpabio said that the council approved a contract of N318 million for engagement of Lead Consultant to for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

