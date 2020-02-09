Extol God always, Okowa urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Sunday charged Nigerians to extol God always to enable Him bless the nation and people more.

He gave the charge at a thanksgiving service for Chief Efe Afe, member of House of Representatives, representing Uvwie, Okpe, Sapele constituency at Omega Fire Ministries, Effurun.

According to Okowa God will always reward those who give Him thanks.

He commended the lawmaker for recognising that power came from God.

“I want to thank God for this day; whatever we are today is because of God; no one can give position except it comes from God.

“Hon. Afe, it is good that you have come to give thanks to Him; that is what is expected of a good Christian, because what God requires is patience as He knows the right time to act.

“I believe that for each and everyone of us who has recognised the roles God is playing in our path, He will not let us down,” Okowa said.

In his sermon earlier, the Resident Pastor of the church, Goodluck Ebireri, urged Christians to have faith in God no matter the circumstances.

He said, “no matter the chanlleges, you must have faith in God because with your faith in Him, He will preserve your life.”

The Deputy Governor, Mr Burutu Otuaro, Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborovweri, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, were among dignitaries who graced the event.

