Delta approves N230 Billion Worth Of Projects

…To Construct Flyovers At Agbor, Ughelli

The Delta State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved N230 billion worth of projects across different sectors in line with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s continued commitment to infrastructure development and wellbeing of Deltans.

The approvals were disclosed by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, during a press briefing after the State Executive Council meeting held at Government House, Asaba, presided over by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Aniagwu, flanked by Commissioners Sonny Ekedayen (Economic Planning), Reuben Izeze (Works – Highways and Urban Roads), Dr. Joseph Onojaeme (Health), Hon. Ebikeme Clark (Riverine Infrastructure), and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, explained that the council approved various projects spanning key sectors including health, road infrastructure, energy, and riverine development.

He added that the Council also reviewed and revoked non-performing contracts to ensure affected communities receive value for government’ s investment.

Among the major approvals was the design and construction of a flyover at Uromi Junction in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, at a cost of ₦59.7 billion, and the design and construction of another flyover along the Ughelli/Patani (East-West) Highway at Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli, for ₦39.3 billion.

Other projects approved at the meeting include the construction of Kolokolo to Tisun road in Warri North, the payment of retirement and death benefits to staff of Delta State University, Abraka, and the rehabilitation of Bomadi to Gbaregolor road.

Also approved were the completion of the Bulu-Angiama Road, off the Ughelli/Patani Expressway in Patani, and the completion of the Ituru Road in Elume, Sapele Local Government Area.

The Executive Council also approved ₦1.05 billion for projects in Warri South-West Local Government Area under the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development.

Construction of access roads leading to the Model Technical College in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area (Phase II), was also approved.

Flood control works from Orikeze Avenue Junction through Obi, Enuma, and Uromi Roads to Orogodo River in Ika South were approved at a cost of ₦15.3 billion, alongside the completion of Olikili Layout Roads in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

The reconstruction of the dual carriageway on Warri–Sapele Road from the Spare Parts Market U-turn in Effurun to Ohorhe Junction before Ometan Bridge in Uvwie and Okpe Local Government Areas (LGAs) also received approval.



The Council equally approved the construction of the Oko-Amakom to Oko-Obiokpu, Oko-Anala, and Oko-Obgele Road (Phase II) in Oshimili South, as well as Okowa Crescent in Ughelli, off the Ughelli/Patani Expressway.



Flood control projects were approved for Summit Road, Newell Street, and the surrounding areas in Oshimili South LGA.

The Council adopted the Delta State Electricity Policy as presented by the Commissioner for Energy. It also ratified Governor Oborevwori’s earlier approval for the transfer of General Hospital, Otor-Udu, to the Federal Government, paving the way for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Owvian, Udu Local Government Area.

In order to further strengthen the state’s healthcare delivery, approval was granted for the procurement and installation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines at Asaba Specialist Hospital, Central Hospital Warri, and the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

In relation to the construction of the Second Niger Bridge Access Road and Bypass traversing Oko, Asaba, Ibusa, and Okpanam, the Council approved ₦10 billion compensation for landowners affected by the right-of-way acquisition.

Approval was also granted for the completion of Unoghovo Community Road linking the Benin Expressway to Ovade in Ethiope West Local Government Area, and for the construction of internal roads at the College of Education, Mosogar (Phase II).

In Warri South-West, the Council approved internal roads in Jagbala and Kantu communities. It also gave a nod for the reconstruction and asphalt overlay of the Emu-Obodeti to Abbi to Abraka road from Emu-Obodeti Junction in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

Providing further clarity on the Agbor flyover, the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, described it as a bold and strategic intervention. He explained that the junction had historically been prone to fatal road accidents, especially involving night travelers commuting to Abuja.

The new design includes two roundabouts and a 30-meter span beam, significantly longer than beams used in similar projects in places like Warri.

“Due to the length of the beams, specialized equipment currently not available in Nigeria will be imported from Germany by Julius Berger, the contractor handling the project. This necessity, Izeze noted, contributed to the high project cost.

He added that the flyover would not only reduce accidents but also improve productivity in Agbor and its surrounding communities, which are predominantly agrarian. The project, according to him, reinforces the Governor’s resolve to ensure equitable infrastructure development across the state.