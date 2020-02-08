Duru, Okon win Melounge Table Tennis tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ashanti Abosede

Samson Duru from Abia State has won the 2020 Melounge Table Tennis tournament staged by the Akwa Ibom State Table Tennis Association. The event was concluded in Uyo, the state capital last weekend.

In the female category, Vivian Okon of Cross River State won the female category. Winners of the event took home N250,000, N100,000 for runners up, while the third-place winner got N50,000.

Speaking after the presentation of prizes, sponsor of the annual tournament and chairman of the Akwa Ibom Table Tennis Association Edmond Uffang told our reporter that he had been the sole sponsor of the event which was in its third series.

“Sponsorship hasn’t been forthcoming. I just take it upon myself because it is a passion. It is a way of giving back to society. We bring some young boys and girls together to do what they love doing and win some money for themselves and be happy,” he said, adding that the state was blessed with young, vibrant and talented youths who were looking for the opportunity to express themselves.

He said his association had been saddled with the task of developing the sport in the state and make Akwa Ibom tops in table tennis. “It is my dream to see that the state produces national champions in both male and female categories at the end of my tenure as chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Table Tennis Association,” he said.

On Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Uffang said, “Akwa Ibom has always been in top form going into national competitions like the sports festival. I can assure you Edo 2020 won’t be different as serious preparations are going on. The players are all training, they are in camp and I am sure they give the state a good representation at the sports festival.”

Vanguard News

