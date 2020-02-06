Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Ten years after the gruesome killing of a former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, in Ogun State, Otunba Dipo Dina, some of his friends, business associates and relatives have recalled the love and passion he had for the state and mankind.

Speaking in Lagos during the Otunba Dipo Dina 10th year remembrance ceremony, Senator Olugbenga Obadara said that Dipo paid the ultimate price in the struggle to liberate Ogun State.

Immediate past Chairman of Access Bank, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, who grew up with Dipo as a family friend, described Dipo as a focused person, adding that the late politician “was a passionate human being, anything he decided to do he carried it out with focus. My husband used to be jealous of him due to our closeness, he used to remember people’s birthday and cherished it.”

Obasadara said: “Any time you are with Dipo, all he talks about is how Ogun State can become better. He was always of the opinion that the state deserved more in every area of life like education, health, social amenities, and human development among others. There is no way I can talk about my political success without mentioning Dipo Dina.’’

READ ALSO: Bank robberies in Ondo: Four feared dead including two policemen

“He is not somebody that will encourage you to do something and abandon you irrespective of the challenges that may come. In 2007 I want to become a Senator and Dipo Dina was among the people that gave me courage and to God be the glory, I won the election. He will always be remembered for several lives he has touched positively.”

Corroborating his views, Ogun State SSG, Mr. Olatokunbo Talabi said that despite the fact that Dipo became successful earlier than some of his friends he didn’t abandon them, “when it comes to issues of success in life, Dipo got there earlier than most of us, but that didn’t make him less friendly or less compassionate.

“I can say Dipo is 20 years more mature than his age. When you have issues he will make time for you to ensure things fall back to normal. For the fact that his legacy still continues while he is no more gives me joy that truly Otunba Dipo Dina lives on.

Immediate past Chairman of Access Bank, Mosun Belo-Olusoga who grows up with Dipo as a family friend said that Dipo was a very focus person, “he is a passionate human being, and anything he decided to do, he carried it out with great passion and focus. My husband used to be jealous of him due to our closeness, he used to remember people’s birthday and cherish it.

Wife of Late Dipo Dina, Mrs. Adenike Dina appreciated God for his faithfulness and protection over the family, “God sent a lot of helper in the form of friends, family and associate. I thank God that my husband legacy some of which is being implemented through Otunba Dipo Dina Foundation still keeps moving on.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: