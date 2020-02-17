DAF supports human development via scholarship awards

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

In its efforts to reduce poverty, empower community women for self-reliance, especially the less privileged ones in our society, a nonprofit and nongovernmental organisation, Damilola Adefemi Foundation, has taken a step further on human development as the foundation has recently offered nine brilliant students scholarship into various secondary schools of their choice.

The foundation considered this humanitarian approach necessary because their parents could not afford sponsorship of these children.

This was done after the foundation last year engaged the services of qualified academicians who conducted written tests for 33 students. And those who qualified were subjected to another second round of written and oral tests which was maned by 4 man panelists. The oral test was extend to students parents to ascertain accurate position of things and for the purpose of selecting the best students.

However, the qualified students where drawn from Ogun, Osun and Lagos respectively after the final screening and without wasting time, they were offered admission into Junior Secondary Schools, as they are now enjoying their studies in various schools where they were admitted.

Also, in line with the foundation’s mission statement, to promote human empowerment and put smiles on the less privileged Nigerians, the foundation had visited several less privileged homes with donations, ranging from Nigeria prisons donating to children born in prison. That gesture as well was extended to school of the blinds in Lagos and other states who received socour from DAF.

Many widows have been empowered for self-reliance thereby reducing poverty in their homes and society at large.

In addition to that, the foundation recently partnered a real estate company, Shadop Int., TNT television to organise a party for children at Ndubisi Partk, Alausa putting smiles on the faces of children and parents with take away gifts and writing materials for children in school.

In media chart, the President and Founder, Damilola Adefemi Foundation, Dr. Damilola Adefemi said that the only time she feels happy and fulfilled is any time she puts smiles on the faces of the less privileged, providing some of their needs and also making them feel indifference in the society. “This is a calling that gives me joy in my life and that is why I’m following it with every strength in me”.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the essence of the scholarship is to reduce crime wave in our society by giving these children whose parents can’t afford to sponsor their education an opportunity to develop their God-given potentials instead of roaming around the streets. “For the females it will stop them from taking to prostitution thereby destroying their future. “It is said, ‘an idle mind is a devil’s workshop’.

Dr Damilola said, “by the time they are through with their university education their story will change for better and more importantly the foundation must have added value to their lives and the economy of Nigeria, being empowered in life to fend for themselves and help their families.”

“I want to plead with rich and wealthy Nigerians to think towards this direction so that our society will be a better to live.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: