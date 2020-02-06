Coronavirus delays Nintendo Switch production, shipments

Kindly Share This Story:

Nintendo expects the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China to cause “inevitable” delays in production and shipments of its popular Switch gaming console for Japan.

The delays will hit Switch systems and Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers manufactured in China for the Japanese market, Nintendo said Thursday. Shipments of “Ring Fit Adventure” a fitness game using a special circular controller that is currently out of stock will also likely be pushed back, according to the company.

“We will work hard to deliver the product as soon as possible while keeping an eye on the effects of the new coronavirus infection, and we look forward to your understanding,” Nintendo said in a statement, according to a Google translation.

Nintendo warned last week that the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 500 people was affecting production of the Switch. The US-China trade war pushed the Japanese gaming giant to move some production to Vietnam last year, but it currently lacks enough capacity there to offset the virus’s impact.

Foxconn, the Taiwanese device manufacturer that makes Apple smartphones, has also reportedly stopped most of its production in China amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company plans to start production up again next week but may not resume full production until late this month.

