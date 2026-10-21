Como humiliate Man United 4-1 as Carrick faces mounting pressure

Manchester United’s players react as Como’s players celebrate team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League, league phase matchday 3, football match between Como 1907 and Manchester United at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, northen Italy on October 21, 2026. (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP)

Manchester United’s struggles deepened with a dismal 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como on Wednesday, piling further pressure on under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

Argentina international Nico Paz struck twice, either side of a goal from Tasos Douvikas, before Jacobo Ramon added a fourth for the Italians.

Only a late Joshua Zirkzee goal spared United from suffering their joint-heaviest defeat in the competition.

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