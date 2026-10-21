Tunji-Ojo mourns Fasoranti, says his wisdom will be missed

Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said the wisdom and moral clarity of the late Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti will be greatly missed in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Fasoranti, an elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, died at the age of 100.

In a tribute, Tunji-Ojo said he joined the nation in mourning the late statesman with a heavy heart, describing his death as a significant loss to the country.

“In him, Nigeria has lost a true leader and an enduring symbol of our democratic journey,” the minister said.

He described Fasoranti’s century-long life as one anchored on selfless service, adding that his legacy stood as a testament to principled leadership.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the late elder statesman was a lifelong disciple of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and a longstanding leader of Afenifere.

He said Fasoranti remained steadfast in his advocacy for justice, true federalism and the dignity of the Yoruba people, while also upholding national unity and democratic values.

The minister said the late Afenifere leader’s contributions to the political evolution of Ondo State and Nigeria would remain indelible.

He recalled that Fasoranti was recently celebrated in Lagos on attaining the age of 100, describing the occasion as a rare honour that reflected the respect he commanded across generations and political divides.

“Only recently, we gathered in Lagos to celebrate him as a centenarian; a rare honour that underscored the depth of respect he commanded across generations and political divides. That celebration of a life well lived now turns to solemn reflection,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo extended his condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Ondo State, members of Afenifere and all those inspired by the late elder statesman’s life.

“May the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and comfort those he left behind. Adieu, Pa Fasoranti. Your legacy of courage, service, and integrity endures,” the minister said.