Ebola: Oyo activates surveillance network in 33 LGAs

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has activated disease surveillance networks across its 33 local government areas and prepared its Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo as part of emergency measures against a possible Ebola Virus Disease outbreak.

The government, however, assured residents that no confirmed case had been recorded in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, gave the assurance on Wednesday during an interview with journalists in her office, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

Ajetunmobi urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, stressing that the absence of a confirmed case should not lead to a relaxation of preventive measures.

She disclosed that the Ministry of Health had begun preparations since June 2026 to strengthen the state’s readiness to respond to potential outbreaks of Ebola and other infectious diseases, including diphtheria.

According to her, the government had adopted the One Health approach, which promotes collaboration across human, animal and environmental health sectors, to improve disease surveillance, preparedness and emergency response.

She said the initiative involved collaboration with the Ministries of Information, Agriculture and Environment, as well as the Epidemiology Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The commissioner explained that the coordinated approach was designed to strengthen disease monitoring and response mechanisms across the state’s 33 local government areas.

As part of the preparedness measures, she said disease surveillance units had been activated across the local government areas, while Information, Education and Communication materials on Ebola transmission, prevention and emergency contact channels had been distributed to health facilities.

Ajetunmobi added that infection prevention and control measures had been reinforced in healthcare facilities, with health workers directed to maintain a high index of suspicion for patients presenting symptoms that could indicate Ebola infection.

She emphasised that strict compliance with infection prevention protocols, including the appropriate use of personal protective equipment, was essential to protect healthcare workers and prevent possible transmission within medical facilities.

The commissioner warned that Ebola symptoms could initially resemble those of malaria and might be mistaken for a less serious illness.

She urged anyone experiencing sudden fever, severe headache, joint or muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, extreme tiredness, abdominal pain or unexplained bleeding to seek medical attention promptly.

According to her, the incubation period for Ebola Virus Disease ranges from two to 21 days, making it important for people who develop suspicious symptoms to report to a health facility or the appropriate public health authority without delay.

On the state’s capacity to manage suspected infections, Ajetunmobi said trained healthcare personnel, including laboratory teams responsible for sample collection and testing, were available to respond to potential cases.

She added that the Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo had been prepared as part of the state’s emergency response arrangements.

The commissioner said the ministry was also intensifying public enlightenment and risk communication to educate residents on how Ebola spreads, the precautions required to reduce infection risks and the importance of promptly reporting suspected cases.

She stressed that effective prevention and containment would require sustained cooperation among government agencies, healthcare workers, the media and communities.

“The Government of Oyo State is taking proactive steps to ensure that the state is adequately prepared to respond to any potential outbreak,” she said.

Reiterating that no confirmed Ebola case had been recorded in Oyo, Ajetunmobi urged residents to avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.

She advised residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers where appropriate.

Residents were also cautioned against direct contact with the blood and other body fluids of suspected or confirmed Ebola patients, as well as materials that might have been contaminated.

The commissioner further urged anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of Ebola to contact a health facility or the relevant public health authority immediately rather than attempt to manage the symptoms without professional medical advice.