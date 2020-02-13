Breaking News
Buhari mourns Victor Olaiya

COSON mourns late Sir Victor Olaiya
Late Victor Olaiya

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the family, friends and all lovers of vintage highlife music as played by Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya, who passed on at 89.

The President notes that the highlife maestro, known for his mastery of the trumpet, brought joy and delight to people across generations, with his songs which were both entertaining and didactic.

According to President Buhari, “His place in history is guaranteed. He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed.”

He urges the younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya, so that their songs can also remain evergreen, and outlive them.

Noting that the departed musician’s works transcended Nigeria, the West Coast, and, indeed, the African continent, the President prays God to rest Olaiya’s soul, and comfort all those who mourn him.

