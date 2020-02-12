Breaking News
Bandits kill 20 in Kaduna village

Over 100 bandits raid Kaduna Village, burn 16 members of family to deathBy Nwafor Sunday

Over twenty (20) villagers were reportedly killed by bandits who invaded Bakali village, Fika district of Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

A family of thirteen (13) were equally reported to have been set ablaze by the attackers. A resident according to TheCable, opined that the incident took place around 6pm on Tuesday.

He said local guards and hunters in the village had mobilised to launch an attack on the gunmen in their hideout but were attacked on the way.

The gunmen were said to have killed some of the vigilante members and pursued others to the village.

The source said the suspected bandits started shooting at people and burning houses immediately they entered the village.

The bandits reportedly locked 13 members of a family in a room and set fire to the house.

When contacted, Muhammad Jalige, spokesman of the state police command, said he was yet to receive any information about the incident.

Vanguard

