AMOTEKUN: Ondo lawmakers call off recess

…As Osun Bill scales first reading

By Dayo Johnson & Shina Abubakar

AKURE—MEMBERS of the Ondo State House of Assembly will today reconvene to deliberate on the South West Security Network bill codenamed Amotekun.

This came as the bill passed through first reading when the Osun State House of Assembly debated the bill, yesterday.

A public hearing on the State security bill will hold tomorrow at the House of Assembly complex.

A statement by the Director of Information Services for the Assembly, Sehinde Fanokun, said that the recall of the members was sequel to the importance of the bill.

Fanokun said: “The Executive arm having forwarded the Ondo State Security bill code name Amotekun to the House of Assembly, the Speaker, Mr. Oleyelogun Bamidele requested other lawmakers to cut short their recess to attend to this important legislative assignment.

“Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly will resume for legislative business on Tuesday 18th February 2020.

“This is to enable them to deliberate on the security bill code name Amotekun meant to ensure security across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The lawmakers, who are currently on recess, are supposed to resume on 24th February.”

Amotekun Bill scales first reading in Osun

Meanwhile, the Amotekun Corps Bill 2020 has passed through first reading as the Osun State House of Assembly debated the bill, yesterday.

The bill was presented to the lawmakers at plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Timothy Owoeye.

Owoeye stated that while Governor Adegboyega Oyetola forwarded the bill to the house, he (Governor) requested that the bill is given accelerated hearing.

Owoeye said: “We also agreed that all the Southwest Assemblies should conduct a public hearing on Monday, February 24 on the bill so that stakeholders will have a say and make contributions.”

“After the public hearing on the Bill, the conference of Southwest speakers will meet again on Wednesday, February 26 with the Commissioners for Justice in the region to look at the inputs and contributions of stakeholders on the bill before it becomes a law.”

Owoeye said the Bill emanated from the forum of Southwest governors to attend to the insecurity in the region and the country as a whole.

Thereafter, the bill was read by the leader of the house, Mr. Moruf Olarewaju for the first time and scaled through the first reading.

