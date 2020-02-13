Amotekun bill scales through second reading at Oyo Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill on Thursday scaled through second reading at the floor of the state Assembly.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the lawmakers had expected the bill to have come earlier.

” We have just passed it for second reading and it’s going to go for public hearing.

” After public hearing, we will get everybody and sit on it for the third and final reading before assent by the governor.

” By the first or second week in March, we should have the bill assented to.

” Everything will be accelerated, either by ending of February or beginning of March, depending on how fast the committee can work on it.

” We will wait for the commitee report in order for us to facilitate the public hearing, ” Ogundoyin said.

The Majority Leader, S. A Onaolapo, who moved the motion, said the bill was to assist in maintaining law and order in the state and for other matters connected to it.

Recall that the Child Sexual Offences Bill 2019 also passed through second reading.

