ABOUT THE MOON

Periods of the Moon’s fluctuation as given here-under, are when unexpected frustrations and disappointments are possible. And those are the times when other people should not be taken for granted. Any period with hysteric (*) should be handled more carefully. However, if I write that such periods/days favour you, you have no cause to worry. Therefore you are advised to plan your week carefully. Such periods/days are:

1.40 pm to 5.30 pm of Monday (same day)*
10.15 am to 8.31pm on Wednesday (same day)*
2.01 pm to 9.21 pm on Friday (Same day}
Twenty-seven degree of Cancer will host
Third Quarter Moon on Monday.
During the week, Moon will go through
Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, and Leo. Because of popular demand
I have to bring back two series of my analysis on SEX MALE LIFE CYCLE. First segment is here today under Astrological Counselling 4 Lovers, while the second part will come next week

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)
BUSINESS; Carefully watch your steps at work early in the week. Be very practical.
MONEY; It is better you say no to tempting proposal you do not understand fully.
LOVE; Mid-week will provide solution to domestic challenges. Be more friendly.

PISCES (Feb 19 – Mar 19)
BUSINESS; To secure needed support from others is for you to exhibit maturity
MONEY; If you refuse to crack under pressure, you’ll good results to show for your endurance.
LOVE; Mixed trends indicated. Passing but strong romance may be difficult to ignore.

ARIES ( Mar 20 – Apr 19)
BUSINESS; Arians working on Sunday will come under severe pressure. Be patient.
MONEY; Take your domestic responsibilities seriously. Success will come on Tuesday.
LOVE; Your spouse will become more demanding early in the week. Be more loving.

TAURUS ( Apr 20 – May 20)

BUSINESS; Pressure on others’ll give you good opportunity to get good results.
MONEY; Your being ambitious and hard working will earn you the desired success.
LOVE; Unexpected short journey will bring excitement early in the week

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
BUSINESS; Avoidable miscalculation may come around the mid-week rush hours.
MONEY; Money’ll come in but domestic expenses will happily take away the larger part.
LOVE; Friday success will oil cracking rails to the betterment of your affairs. Be loving

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)
BUSINESS; It’s good to assert yourself but you will need to be as moderate as necessary.
MONEY; Both expected and unusual financial success will come, especially on Wednesday.
LOVE; Your actions will attract romantic attention from members of your opposite sex.

LEO (Jul23 – Aug 22)
BUSINESS; Provided you can refuse to be intimidated, your Star will shine brilliantly.
MONEY; Mid-week will give you pleasant surprise. Say no to secretive transactions.
LOVE; If priority attention is given to passing romance, unexpected expenses will come.

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
BUSINESS; Dont worry if others are smiling to the bank early. Your time’ll come.
MONEY; You will have needed opportunity to enhance your finances on Friday.
LOVE; Unnecessary aggression may badly tell on your personal family affairs.

LIBRA (Sept 23 – Oct 22)
BUSINESS :Early part of the week will bring needed pressure to push you and earn success.
MONEY; Sunday will bring needed opportunities to enhance your financial prospects.
LOVE; You will have genuine cause to smile. Take your family affairs more seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)
BUSINESS; Friday will present good opportunity you will need to seize with both hands.
MONEY; Provided you can avoid temptation early in the week, you’ll fare better.
LOVE; Financially expensive escapade can come before mid-week. Be steady.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – Dec21)
BUSINESS; Back your hopes and wishes before Friday. Do away with secretive deals.
MONEY; Mid-week success indicated for serious-minded members of this Star.
LOVE; It is important for you to separate social activities and your personal love affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
BUSINESS; Refusal on your part to be as cooperative as necessary will bring challenges.
MONEY; Weekend success will be yours; Friday will put a smile on your face. Be positive.
LOVE; Last Quarter Moon is asking you to exhibit maturity in order to avoid trouble.

