Zulum approves N100m for Borno workers’ health scheme

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sum of N100 million as counterpart funding to the newly established Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (BOSCHMA).

The approval of the sum was announced by the Governor when the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuiabu paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Recalled that the Governor had last week through his Media Aide, Mallam Isa Gusau in a press statement said, a Bill for establishment of BOSCHMA sent to the State House of Assembly for passage into Law was hitherto approved, in which, a committee set up, and yet to be inaugurated would be headed by a retired Permanent Secretary, Mallam Sani Maiduguri.

Zulum informed Dr. Faisal that despite security challenges, Borno state Government is committed to improve the quality of health care services, especially at the primary level, hence the quick implementation of the resolution reached at the Siato convention to bring Primary healthcare under one roof by the present administration.

In his remarks, The Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BoSPHCDA), Dr. Sule Meleh, commended the unflinching support from the present administration and the NPHCDA in reviving the health system in the state.

He regretted that despite the setting up of a Roving Team by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole since September 2019, which was supported by the Agency to enable the military and health workers reach all unreached settlements/communities, there is the need to review it, as only 101 of 1663 unreached geolocations were reached by the team.

He pointed out that, in spite of these efforts characterized by the security challenges, an estimated 34,210 Under Five (5) Children and other people/populations who are in dare need of health care services still live within the unreached locations.

Responding, Dr. Faisal commended Governor Zulum on his efforts in reconstruction and rehabilitation of destroyed and dilapidated Primary Healthcare Facilities across the state.

His words: “Even though you have been operating in a hostile environment amidst security challenges, you have done so much more to the people of the state, specifically on revamping the Primary Health Care.

“Your Excellency, I was also being briefed on the progress that’s been made towards achieving Primary healthcare under one roof. Following our meeting in Seattle with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, I can see how you have wasted no time in implementing all the Declarations made during the Seattle Conference.” Dr. Shuiabu said.

vanguard

