Dennis Agbo

The Catholic Priest of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Sunday glorified God for making his prediction on the Imo State governorship election came to pass.

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, joined members of the congregation to praise God for allowing the prophecy on the removal of former governor Emeka Ihedioha and the emergence of Hope Uzodinma as Imo State helmsman come to pass.

The fiery Catholic priest thanked God for “proving once again that he (Mbaka) is the prophet of the most high God.”

He advised the present generation to believe in prophecy which is immemorial and would not cease to exist.

He said: “What’s the distance from Imo State to Enugu, that after given the message on December 31, 2019, Ihedioha cannot come to adoration and seek for God’s intervention, rather he embarked on attacking and castigating the message and the messenger. Tell me the person that attacked a genuine man of God and went scot-free?

“What I am doing here is extraordinary and unadulterated, it is not by a power neither by might, the way Peter Obi attacked the message I gave him which later put him in this present political quagmire was the way Ihedioha also attacked me. I think that when a message like that is given the right thing to do is to ask the prophet what to do to avert it.

“Some of you who are saying that I’m an APC man and I collect money for prophecy should stop talking. If it is a question of money Goodluck Jonathan wouldn’t had lost the 2015 presidential election because they were ready to give me everything provided they retained the seat.

“The message is not partisan, I’m not a politician, I am a prophet of God. The Governor of Enugu State and Ebonyi State we are praising for doing wonders, are they APC?

“I went to Imo State to pray for Uzodimma, yes! Is that your business? Did I go with your legs? If after everything Hope (Uzodinma) called me to come and pray in Imo government house who am I to say no?

“Even Catholics who should be at the vanguard of protecting me are coming hard on me. A gift God gave you people in which you should use as pride, that it is in my church that this type of thing is happening and you people are toying with it.

“Those who are advocating for banning prophecy are ungodly. Catholic Church is a prophetic Church. Stopping the prophecy is closing the mouth of the Holy Spirit.

“Church will ordain you a priest, baptize you and confirm you in the name of the father, son and Holy Spirit when you start doing the work of Holy Spirit the same church will attack you. This is uncalled for.”

