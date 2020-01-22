Uzodinma: APC’ll expose how Ihedioha, PDP rigged Imo guber polls—Ebegbulem

Kindly Share This Story:

Owerri—The Chief Press Sectretary to the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, yesterday, disclosed that the party will show the world how former governor Emeka Ihedioha and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, allegedly rigged the Imo State governorship election with a view to subverting the wish of the people of the state, who overwhelmingly voted for the governorship candidate of the APC, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ebegbulem described the protest by PDP as attempt to deceive Nigerians and the international community on how they collaborated with some elements in Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to omit votes accrued to Uzodinma in their desperation to take over Imo State.

He said: “But thanks to the wisdom of the Supreme Court judges, who saw the deliberate attempt to deny the people of Imo State the authentic governor they voted for and reclaimed our stolen mandate.

“We have on record how the PDP in a hotel in Imo State, in collaboration with some INEC officials mandated their staff to deliberately omit results of the APC in both the governorship and House of Assembly elections so as to give impression that the APC is not on ground.

“They recruited ad-hoc staff from Mbaise extraction and deployed them to different LGAs to manipulate the results.

“In their desperation, INEC erroneously declared Ihedioha of the PDP winner when he failed to have the required 25 per cent spread in the 27 LGAs of Imo State. To tell you how wicked they are, they plotted it in a manner that they wrote the results and allotted 4th position to Senator Uzodinma thinking that will discourage him from pursuing his mandate in court.

“And when they committed this fraud, APC believing in the rule of law, decided to go to court and never protested in the streets of Owerri.”

But it is shocking to see criminals who were arrested by the police for stealing now protesting about a judgement of the Supreme Court.

“The APC will soon expose the fraud perpetrated by the PDP during the elections in Imo State and that will shut them up forever. The APC as a party is happy that our stolen mandate has been recovered and we urge the PDP to accept the verdict of the court the way and manner we remained calm when INEC fraudulently declared Ihedioha winner.

“I want to urge the PDP rather than embark on unnecessary protest they should embrace the Uzodinma led administration which is now focussed in uniting the people of the state which the PDP administration had factionalized according to their zones. Uzodinma will work for the entire Imo people no matter where you hail from and that will bring the needed prosperity Imo people crave for” he stated.

