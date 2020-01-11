Troops rescue five hostages from Boko Haram in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

At least five hostages including an octogenarian were rescued from Boko Haram fighters in the last few days, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday.

The army said in a statement issued by Media Coordinator of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, that the troops of 121 Battalion deployed at Pulka in Gwoza local government area of the state also destroyed the terrorists’ hideout at Zeledva Hills along Pulka – Bokko – Ngoshe Road on Wednesday.

It read: “More elements of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terror group, bandits and other criminal elements have either been neutralised or arrested at their hideouts across the country and more of their abductees have been freed.

“On January 7 for instance, troops of 121 Battalion deployed at Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State while on ‘Operation RUFE KOFA’ cleared and destroyed Boko Haram criminals’ hideouts at Zeledva Hills along Pulka – Bokko – Ngoshe Road in the same LGA.”

The army said the combined troops of 192 Battalion deployed at Gwoza, Theatre Strike Force (TSF) and Cameroonian Defence Force in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force and Local Hunters ascended the Ungwan-Gara-Kwatara mountain enclave of the terrorists.

The statement added: “On sighting the troops, the criminals fled the enclave in disarray, while the resilient troops went ahead to clear the hideout of any presence and activities of the insurgents.

“In the process, the troops rescued five abandoned captives including one septuagenarian, three women, and one minor.”

“In a similar operation conducted by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade deployed at Bama on January 9, mutilated body parts of a neutralized Boko Haram criminal from an earlier encounter and one AK 47 Rifle magazine were recovered from the scene.

“On January 8, troops of 112 Task Force Battalion deployed in Mafa Local Government Area, decimated some Boko Haram criminals and captured one AK 47 Rifle and a bandolier of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.” (NAN)

