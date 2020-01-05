Stop bickering, focus on state development, Oyetola tells APC members

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have charged party members to desist from bickering but concentrate on issues that enhance unity and aid the state development.

He added that only unity within the party, would aid the developmental efforts of the present administration and make the party stronger.

He spoke at the New Year get-together organised by the Director-General, Ileri Oluwa Campaign Organisation, Honourable Ajibola Famurewa at his residence in Ilesa during the weekend.

Other speakers at the event were the APC state Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, former Minister for Health, Professor Isaac Oyewole and Famurewa among others.

Governor Oyetola noted that the party should be made stronger, rather than nursing bickering that could eventually affect the party’s fortune and the general development of the state.

Eulogising the past administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on infrastructure development, education and other sectors, he also hailed Professor Oyewole for his intervention on the primary health centre revitalisation in the state.

According to him, his consolidation efforts on the existing development can only get better with unity and support for the government in all aspects.

“We must not allow our party to be divided. We must all take note that I am for all, not only within the party, but across the state without any discrimination.

“We still have a lot of things in our hands and without unity of purpose, it might be difficult to achieve success”, the governor stressed.

The Speaker, Honourable Timothy Owoeye reiterated the need for every stakeholder to support the government and the governor, with a view to bringing about more development.

In his remarks, APC chairman, Prince ‘Gboyega Famodun said that there was a need to improve the political system in the progressives fold in Ijesaland by mobilising more people into its fold.

He insisted unity must be paramount in the political dealings of members, especially within the progressives fold to guarantee development.

Famurewa in his address said Osun has been peaceful politically because of the efforts of Governor Oyetola, adding that anything that would truncate the peace must be avoided.

He commended the governor for the efforts made so far by consolidating the existing development, assuring that more live changing initiatives are still in the offing.

The Ileri Oluwa DG then urged the people to be supportive of the government through payment of taxes and fulfilment of other civic responsibilities.

