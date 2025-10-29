Osun APC members holds unity walk for Tinubu, AMBO

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Thousands of All Progressives Congress APC members in Osun State on Tuesday embarked on unity work for the emergence of Mr Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) and in support of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform.

The party members converged at the Osogbo City Stadium as early as 8am from where they walked 5 kilometre distance to Ileri-Oluwa campaign office, passing through Ayetoro-Igbonna, Olonkoro, Old-Garage, Olaiya to Ogo-Oluwa.

Adorning the blue face cap with the inscriptions, AMBO, the ecstatic party members worked in the scorching sun to their destination, singing several victory songs for the party and its leaders.

Speaking with newsmen at the Ileri-Oluwa campaign office, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye described the walked as a unity exercise to galvanise support for both President Tinubu’s administration and the aspiration of Mr Oyebamiji.

His words, “we got the confidence to embark on this public unity walk due to the impacting reforms of President Bola Tinubu since his ascension to power. His exceptional performance is impacting on the nation’s economy and Nigeria is gradually getting back to its place of honour among comity of nations.

“We are showing solidarity with a governorship aspirant, Mr Bola Oyebamiji popularly called AMBO, that we as loyal party members are with him and rooting for him as the candidate of our party ahead of the 2026 election in the State. We are united as a party and we are totally behind him”.

Also the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, said the unity work was to showcase the strength and viability of the APC ahead of the election next year and confidence the party has in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the unity work also testified to the fact that AMBO is not just capable of winning the party’s ticket but also deliver the State for the party next year.

“There is no aspirant in APC that is not a competent aspirant. They are all competent. But what we are saying, is Bola Oyebamiji is above all when it comes to APC as we speak, he is more acceptable, a gentleman, knowledgeable, and a financial expert. He is the one that can strengthen the economic situation of Osun.

“Yes, we are getting money, a lot of money, from the federal government, but there’s nothing to show for it, except pancake project that none is even finished as we speak. So we need somebody like Oyebamiji that can reshape the economic situation of nation and put Osun on a strong footing”, he said.

Also a former aide of former Governor Oyetola, Mr Kehinde Ayantunji, added that the unity work was to attract the attention of the party leaders to the fact that Bola Oyebamiji is the best aspirant to help the party deliver victory in the State next year.