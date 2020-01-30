Security has been upgraded around Kaduna train station – Kaduna govt.

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kaduna State Government has assured residents that security has been upgraded in and around Rigasa train station in Kaduna, following recent attacks by kidnappers within the area.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made this known on Thursday in Kaduna when he visited Rigasa train station to ascertain security measures in the area.

Arwan said security had been upgraded in the station and the whole of Rigasa area of Kaduna.

“You can see troops, the police and Nigeria Army. We are doing our best,” he said.

Arwan said all measures had been put in place within government reach to protect lives and properties.

The Commissioner appealed to the people of Kaduna State not to panic, adding that all that was required to safeguard them would be done.

He called on members of the public to assist security personnel with meaningful information to address security issues within the area and the state.

Arwan advised people to desist from spreading rumours saying that there was need to authenticate information before circulating it to the public.

He said spreading false information was causing a lot of confusion and panic.

Arwan said security agencies and the state government were working round the clock to ensure maximum security in the state.

