By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need for gender balancing, saying women are enriched with incredible potentials capable of promoting development in the society and must not be left untapped.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks, yesterday, when he led other stakeholders to flag off the state’s leg of the HeForShe Campaign, a United Nations initiative that rallies the support of men to fight gender inequality in the world, at Alausa, Lagos.

The Governor stated that the women are not a threat to the existence of men, noting that women have demonstrated great capacity in all areas of human endeavours that were hitherto exclusive preserve of men.

He said: “This campaign is a clarion call on the male gender to sign up to this initiative because it is an idea that the society as a whole stand to benefit from. Women are endowed with incredible potentials that the society needs to harness to achieve optimum level of development.

“As the Chief Executive of Lagos State and one who believes in the critical role of women in advancing the socio-economic development of our State, I am proud to accept the responsibility to lead this campaign as an ambassador for the cause of Women in Lagos State.”

Vanguard

