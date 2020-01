Kindly Share This Story:

Russian lawmakers approve Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin as new Prime Minister.

On Wednesday Putin nominated the little-known tax chief as the new prime minister after he unveiled sweeping constitutional changes and the government of his loyal lieutenant Dmitry Medvedev resigned.

Mishustin, the 53-year-old prime minister-designate, also said authorities need to restore confidence with the business community.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

