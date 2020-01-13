Public health is priority for FG — EHANIRE

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

THE Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has described public health as the fulcrum of the President Mohammadu Buhari administration.

Speaking in Abuja, Ehanire who was on routine visit to the National Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, National Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, said efforts were on to ensure the vision of the administration to improve the health of Nigerians.

“Public health is a major priority for the Government of Nigeria. We are proud that this facility exists and provides critical laboratory functions for the country. We will continue to prioritise its development as an important asset for Nigeria,”.

The National Reference Laboratory is the apex Public Health Reference Laboratory of the country and has the mandate to coordinate the diagnosis of diseases of public health importance.

Over the last three years, the laboratory has developed the capacity for molecular diagnosis of Lassa fever, monkeypox, yellow fever, measles, rubella, meningitis, cholera and highly pathogenic infections such as Ebola.

In addition to its diagnostic capacity, the National Reference Laboratory also provides genetic sequencing and other advanced services for research and surveys.

In 2018, the National Reference Laboratory served as the central laboratory for the National AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, NAIIS, and is well positioned to provide similar support to other disease surveys.

During his visit, Ehanire toured the facility, interacted with the staff and observed operations at the molecular laboratory, HIV mega-laboratory, biorepository and other critical areas of the laboratory.

The Director General, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, shared the agency’s progress and the vision for a strong public health laboratory structure in Nigeria. He further highlighted the support of partners notably the World Health Organisation, US-Government, Public Health England, Robert Koch Institute and others in strengthening the capacity for public health laboratory services in Nigeria.

He noted the integration and collaboration that has been achieved across agencies and disease programmes in the health sector. He noted this development especially in light of the current need for prudent and efficient resource utilisation in the country.

In addition to the services provided directly by the NRL, NCDC also coordinates a network of public health laboratories across the country for the diagnosis of epidemic prone diseases.

