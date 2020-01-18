Protesters warned not to disrupt peace in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command Saturday warned any person or groups that intended to protest against the Supreme Court judgment regarding the Imo governorship election, not to disrupt the existing peace in Imo state.

The police through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, said that the command will only support a protest that will not lead to anarchy.

The command stated: “Attention of the Command has been drawn to a planned protest in relation to the Supreme court judgement delivered on the 14/01/19, on the Imo state Governorship election which removed RT.Hon.Emeka Ihedioha and installed His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of IMO state.

“The command wishes to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to protest about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws as the protest must not be violent, nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos and anarchy nor conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to warn all persons who wish to protest against any genuine grievance to do so in accordance to the provisions of the law as the Command will not tolerate any act or action(s) that is likely cause breach of peace.”

The police further said: “The Command in conjunction with all security agencies in the state is determined to protect the lives and properties of all and sundry, as such anyone or group that insights, instigates, procures violence nor conduct itself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, will be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation as arrangements are emplaced to ensure safety and security of all and sundry please.”

