PIB will be passed before May – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Thursday he is optimistic the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) pending before the National Assembly would be passed before May.

Sylva disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said the team working on the PIB was at the final stage of harmonisation of all the existing versions from 2000 to date (2009, 2012, and 2018) with consideration to the concerns raised by industry players.

This, he said would help to create an enabling environment for investors as well as the appropriate government takes in the oil and gas value chain.

The minister told journalists the PIB would be passed as a single bill but would likely accommodate two regulators for the sector

The PIB was unbundled into three parts – Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), Administration & Host Communities Bill and Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill.

He said: “Counting on the current harmony between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government, we are optimistic that both the Petroleum Industry Governance, Administration & Host Communities Bill on one hand and Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill on the other will be passed within the first anniversary of this administration,

“In fact, we are hoping that it will be passed before May.”

“We are not taking it as a Bill in parts, we are going to take it as a bulk bill.

“It would be passed as the PIB.” (NAN)

Vanguard

