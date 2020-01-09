Oshiomhole’s party leadership style boosting Buhari’s administration — Lucky James

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former commissioner in Edo State, Hon Lucky James yesterday lauded the leadership style Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the All Progressives Congress says it has helped President Muhammadu Buhari to have a smooth administration of the country.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, James said Osihiomhole has breathed new life to the ruling APC with the successful election of the leadership of a friendly National Assembly part of which he said was responsible for the emergence of new budget calendar that would run from January to December and wondered why some persons should be calling for Oshiomhole’s removal.

He said: “I am happy with the way President Muhammadu Buhari is treating matters because the old arrangement that they must ground this country which was supposed to happen before Oshiomhole came in as National Chairman has failed.

“You can see now that somebody is driving the affairs of the party well and that is why there is hope for the executive arm to give the country direction.

“Villages and towns were filled again for Christmas and there was enough rice grown locally for all even though we locked the borders. There were not too many accidents on the roads partly because there was no scarcity of fuel and people not buying fuel into jerry cans creating tension or people trying to conserve their fuels in their vehicles and then cause all manner of commotion there was no anxiety of fuel scarcity.

“The leadership being provided in the party by Oshiomhole has paved the way for the president to be driving well.

“He has a well tutored National Assembly, look at the quality of ministers; look at the change in the budget circle? The budget presented scrutinised and passed and implementation started in January unlike in the past whereby the middle of the year, the budget has not been passed. The instrument for the smooth governance seeing Buhari at his best is because the party is being driven well by Oshiomhole, is that why they want him removed?”

