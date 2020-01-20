Obaseki’s education reforms, infrastructural devt excite pupils, teachers in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Pupils and teachers of public primary schools in Edo State have commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for providing the needed infrastructure, instructional materials, and facilities for schools, noting that the development will further enhance teaching and learning across schools in the state.

The excited pupils, who recently resumed academic activities for the second term 2019/2020 session, were stunned with changes in infrastructures, facilities, and learning environment, as part of reforms by the Godwin Obaseki-led state government to redefine and improve the quality of public school system for academic excellence.

A cross-section of students who spoke to journalists said the improvements will further boost their learning abilities and help them get the best out of the term.

Isaiah Bose, a Primary 6 pupil and John Daniel, a Primary 5 pupil, of Eveva Primary School, Okugbe Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area, said they were happy to resume for the new term as the Obaseki-led administration has made learning more interesting and exciting.

They enumerated some of the facilities provided by the state government to aid learning and teaching to include modern desks, textbooks, computers, and school buildings.

Also, teachers in Omigie Primary School, Okpella were full of encomiums for the state government for giving the school a facelift through the construction of a block of classrooms and a Headmaster office, as well as toilets for pupils and teachers.

Ayo Omokhagbon and Raymond Madugu, both teachers in the school said the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) initiative introduced by the Obaseki led-administration has brought professionalism into the education sector as pupils now learn at the same level of competence.

They also commended the model adopted by the government in the construction of school buildings, noting that it addressed the problem of vandalism of school property.

Meanwhile, in Okugbe Primary school, Ivbioge and Igiele Primary School, Uzanu also in Etsako East LGA, pupils and teachers were in high spirit as academic activities were in full swing.

Infrastructure in both schools was also wearing a new look as learning and teaching went on under a conducive atmosphere.

vanguard

