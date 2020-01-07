Nigeria will pull through its challenges — Onyeama

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, says there is hope that Nigeria will pull through its present socio-economic challenges to become a great nation.

Onyeama said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after hosting some widows in his country home in Eke, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and determined to succeed even in the face of the challenges.

“One has a sense of some despair among our people but there is hope. We have to keep hope alive and remain determined in our quest to transform ourselves and society,” he said.

He expressed his desire to contribute his quota to the empowerment of Nigerians with the little resources at his disposal through his pet project, Kwusike Foundation.

The minister said the idea behind the foundation was to promote good governance among those in leadership positions.

He further said that the foundation aimed at equipping those at the grassroots with the requisite skills to enable them to lead a good life.

He said that several Nigerians would be given scholarships and trained in various skills through the foundation.

“The ambition of the foundation is pan-Nigerian and we want it to be a catalyst in human resource and capacity building.

“It is also to become a prime mover in providing skills and promoting good governance,” Onyeama said.

NAN reports that the minister hosted no fewer than 400 widows in his community, during which he donated bags of rice, tubers of yam, one cow and cash to them.

vanguard

