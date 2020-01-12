Mentally deranged man sets neighbour ablaze

Kindly Share This Story:

* As Police rescue another mentally deranged lady who strayed from Ondo to Ogun

Doctors at Island Hospital in Lagos are battling to save the life of a man who was set ablaze by a mentally deranged man in Surulere area of Lagos.

The exact cause of the suspect’s action could not be immediately ascertained, as he had been taken to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba area of the state to authenticate his mental state.

However, the victim’s sister, Adeola Kadara, who reported the incident to the Police at Surulere, said it occurred at Hogan Bassey street, at about 7am last Friday.

Policemen according to the command image maker, DSP Elkana Bala, “visited the Island hospital where the victim, Bolatito Farook Kadara, was seen recuperating. He made a statement to the police and narrated how one Badejo Adewale, who is mentally deranged poured petrol on him and ignited it. Investigation was extended to psychiatric hospital Yaba where the suspect is admitted. Efforts made to interview him proved abortive as he could not utter a word. Investigation is ongoing”.

…Mentally deranged lady strays from Ondo to Lagos

In a related development, a 22-year-old mentally deranged girl who strayed from her family’s home in Ondo State has been found in an uncompleted building along Itowolo ,Ikorodu area of Lagos, by the Police.

Explaining how she was reunited with her family, Bala, said, ” On December 8, 2020, at about 2.30 pm, one Apostle Samuel Sonaiki of Celestial church, Cele bus stop, Itowolo Ikorodu road reported at Owode Onirin Police Station that a girl of about 22 years old was seen misbehaving along Itowolo ikorodu road. A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, visited the uncompleted building where the girl was seen.

“She was taken to Neolife hospital at Olakunle street, Thomas bus stop Owode Onirin for medical attention. In her lucid period, she was able to give her name as Chinyere Christopher. She equally gave details of her parents, who were contacted accordingly. She is confirmed to be a psychiatric patient from Akure, Ondo State. She was eventually moved to Akure for continuation of her psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation”.

