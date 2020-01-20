Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Malabu: EFCC slams money laundering charges on Adoke

On 3:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
EFCC gets court order to detain Sen Shehu Sani for 14 days
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

After detaining him for a month over the ignoble role he allegedly played in the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu Oil scandal, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed a seven-count charge of money laundering against the former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Also read: Canadian prosecutors say case against Huawei CFO is about fraud, not sanctions

 

Details shortly…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!