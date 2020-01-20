Malabu: EFCC slams money laundering charges on Adoke

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
After detaining him for a month over the ignoble role he allegedly played in the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu Oil scandal, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed a seven-count charge of money laundering against the former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
