Malabu: Court extends Adoke’s detention by extra 14 days

Soni Daniel – Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday extended the detention of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, by another 14 days.

Justice A. O. Musa granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) request to detain the ex-minister after listening to arguments on the new ex-parte application filed by the anti-graft agency.

The Commission’s had two weeks ago asked the court to grant its request to detain Adoke pending conclusion of an investigation into his alleged involvement in the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 deal otherwise known as Malabu oil scam.

However, the court’s approval of the EFCC’s initial request has since expired.

“The extension of the remand of the respondent for another 14 days for the purpose of his arraignment in court is necessary and granted as prayed,” Justice Musa said while granting the EFCC application on Thursday.

Adoke was arrested by EFCC operatives on December 19, 2019, shortly after he returned to the country from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He is being investigated for abuse of office and money laundering.

The EFCC has accused the ex- AGF of alleged involvement in the controversial sale of the OPL 245, and the failed Gas Process and Supply Contract agreement with the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) for which Nigeria has been fined $9.6billion by a British court and the Halliburton scandal.

Vanguard

