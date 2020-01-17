Jaiz renovates Islamiyyah school in Jos

Kindly Share This Story:

By ishola balogun

Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation has renovated Islamiyyah Pilot Science Nursery and Primary School in Jos North, Plateau State.

Established in 1952, the school is one of the oldest schools in the area.

The school before Jaiz’s intervention had no doors, windows, ceiling, functional toilets for both staff and pupils and furniture just as pupils studied under dilapidated classrooms.

The management of Jaiz Foundation renovated 10 classrooms and built five toilets.

The foundation also donated 100 3-seater classroom desks to the management of the school.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Malam Adamu Bello, said the gesture was part of the mission of the foundation.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life and provide timely socio-economic development support through direct and indirect interventions to the society and humanity,” he said.

Represented by a team led by the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdullahi Shuaib, Mallam Bello said education was the biggest to give to young ones.

Through it, he said, the pupils could grow to become great personalities in the future.

According to him, investments in education should not be left for the government alone.

“Corporate organisations need to key in to jointly develop our communities. That is what we have just done with the Pilot Science School. This is one of our numerous interventions in ensuring that those who are less privileged have access to quantitative education. We will continue this kind of intervention despite the meagre funds at our disposal,” he said.

Mallam Bello congratulated the pupils, urging them to reciprocate the gesture by studying hard to become successful person in the future. He hailed the management of the school, adding that they were creating their own history by ensuring the school is conducive for learning.

“Let us make ourselves good history for tomorrow so that when people are making reference, they will say during the regime of these persons, they brought some humanitarian organisations that supported with these little tokens. That’s a plus for you all including the teachers.

“Allah has used you as positive influence to bring this development to this school. You may not know the worth of what you have done but Allah alone knows the worth and He alone will be the one to reward you for what you have done. We don’t see this as anything, we have not done anything, we are just screw drivers that Allah has used to screw the nut and the bolts because if the nuts and bolts are not here, the screw driver will not work. So, it is because you – the nuts and bolts – are there that it is possible for the screw driver to screw. It is not we that have done it, it is you that have done it and through the help of Allah. May Allah reward you, May Allah reward our leaders and all the stakeholders.”

Vanguard

