Herdsmen exchange fire with policemen during rescue operation

*Five female farmers rescued

By Evelyn Usman

Kidnappers, on Thursday, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle in their bid to escape with six abducted farmers, all women, in farmland at Mata-Mulki village of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The women were said to be picking groundnuts from their farm when the armed kidnappers stormed there. They were said to have abducted some of the women but those who managed to escape alerted villagers who contacted the police.

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder led by the Divisional Police Officer, Batsari, according to the Katsina State Police Command image-maker,

SP Gambo Isah, ” swiftly moved to the area. The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel which forced them to abandon the victims and ran into the forest.

The team succeeded in rescuing one Zahara’u Abdullahi, aged 16yrs and four other young women all of Mata-Mulki village of Batsari LGA of Katsina state”.

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned that villagers in the committee seldom go to the farm, owing to the spate of kidnapping. These bandits, majority of who are herdsmen as gathered, usually came from Niger republic, as the forest links Katsina with Zamfara and the Niger Republic.

