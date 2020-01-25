Gunmen kidnap transporter, demand N15m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

A Transporter, Paul Akpodiete, who was returning back to Sapele in Delta State on his way back from Ibadan, Oyo State where he had gone to deliver some goods has reportedly been kidnapped by armed gunmen along the Benin Lagos road just before Gbogi, in Edo State.

A family source said Paul was kidnapped just after 4 pm on Wednesday.

A source explained how the kidnappers carried out the act

“He was returning to Sapele after taking delivery of some goods in Ibadan and was almost close to Gbogi when they kidnapped him and one lecturer. We didn’t know he has been kidnapped, his family was waiting for him and when he did not come,they were worried.

“The kidnappers left his phone and a Siena car behind and it was the police who found the car and took it to Iguobazuwa police station and they used their phone in calling a friend. For now, both the lecturer’s family and ours are seeking for fund to pay the ransom.

“The kidnappers have asked for a ransom of N15 million,” the family source who asked not to be named, said.

Efforts to reach the Police spokesman in Edo state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor to confirm the story was fruitless, but a police source confirm it, “they reported that kind of issue and we are working on it”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: