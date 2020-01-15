Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Kaduna State has confirmed the death of six people during an attack on the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, on Kaduna-Zaria highway on Tuesday night.

The command spokesman Yakubu Sabo told Newsmen that the incident occurred at about 11:00pm.

It’s not clear as to the degree of injury sustained by the Emir, but Sabo said the monarch was at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna and was “doing very well.

He said four of those killed were aides of the emir, while two were commutters.

Sabo said the Commissioner of Police Umar Muri had visited the emir at the hospital.

The command’s spokesman said investigation into the incident had commenced.

Vanguard

