Gunmen abducts unidentified man in Delta

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped yet to be identified young man along Idumuje-Ugboko/ Onicha-Ugbo/Abuja road, in Delta State, abandoning his family on the road.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was driving with his family in his car when the gunmen attacked him around 4:30 pm at a bad spot between Ugboko and Ewohimi boundary communities of Delta and Edo State. The source said the victim was forced out of his car.

The source said: “We were following the car from behind when eventually a group of men with guns stop the man at the bad spot, immediately forced him out of his car and his wife with kids.

“So, the wife was dragging her husband’s hand and then they hit the woman with gun in her mouth and drove off with their own car leaving the wife and children.

“The victim’s wife was bleeding and there was nothing we could do because we were all apprehensive until they left before we could drive past”.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, adding that the Police in Issele-uku have launched a search party to comb the bush with a view to rescuing the victim unhurt.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Issele Uku, CSP Lawal M, said; “We are already at the place, I saw the vehicle belonging to the victim and my men are now curbing the bush.

“We have also alerted policemen in Edo State to join in the effort because the spot of the incident is the boundary between the two states.

“It is very unfortunate. This deplorable spots on Onicha-Ugbo and Idumuje Ugboko road especially the bad spot is a flashpoint; kidnappers often operate there between 5 and 7 pm”.

