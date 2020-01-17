GEPCare Foundation holds human trafficking summit in Dublin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The indifference in human abuse and exploitations around us takes a negative toll on the society. From construction to food production to consumer goods, countless businesses and enterprises benefit from this misery. There is no doubt, we all have a role to play in bringing to an end this scourge of human trafficking.

Presently, more than 21 million people globally have been enslaved by human traffickers. This undoubtedly, represents an alarming threat to international peace and security.

It also undermines rule of law, robs millions of dignity and freedom, enriches transnational criminals, terrorists and threatens public safety across nations. The message could not be clearer; so addressing human trafficking at home takes the willingness to challenge misperceptions of what human trafficking is or is not, and unwavering determination at all levels of governance.

Following this, the GEPCare Foundation is set to hold a 2-day summit in the fight against human trafficking. Themed, “Getting Involved,” the summit will feature a seminar, the movie screening of “Osato”; a movie based on the true story of a trafficked victim that raises awareness on the ills of human trafficking and a Fundraiser geared at engaging industry stakeholders, the flashpoint demography and the government, to commit to working together in line with the global goals of the United Nations against the trafficking of persons.

Speaking on the event, Deborah Gahan, one of the directors of the GEPCare Foundation said that riding on the valuable partnership it has with reputable government bodies and organisations, such as the Nigerian Embassy, the office of the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, and support from the Department of Justice and Equality, the GEPCare Foundation aims to use this summit to bring more awareness and shine more light on this stigma, whilst seeking ways to reduce it to its possible minimum.

“We urge you, with a sense of urgency, to join on this multilateral action! We invite you to attend this life-changing summit that aims to contribute to the exposure and reduction of this Human Trafficking beast. It is time to speak out”.

