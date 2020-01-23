Breaking News
FRSC takes traffic violation enlightenment campaign to Daura

The Daura unit cf the Federal  Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has started a one-month aggressive enlightenment campaign against violation of road traffic rules in the state.

Malam Tijani Iliyasu, the FRSC Zonal  Unit Commander said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Thursday.

He said the campaign would sensitise drivers and passengers on the dangers of road traffic violations which included, overloading, over speeding, dangerous driving and mixing human passengers with animals.

Illiyasu said the exercise would be conducted in all public places such as motor parks, markets, mosques, border communities and schools.

”We are determined to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum.

”The campaign team will visit traditional, religious and community leaders and all relevant stakeholders.

”The team will enlighten them on road safety activities,” he said.

According to him, the zonal office will make effective and efficient use of its special marshals for the campaign.

Ilyasu said that drivers should desist from flagrant violation of road regulations, adding that the command would not hesitate to enforce existing road safety rules on erring drivers.

NAN reports that 18 passengers died recently along Shargalle-Maiadua road in Mashi local government area due to reckless driving.

