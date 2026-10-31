Pharmacists warn against patronising street medicine vendors

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•Say adulterated drugs can cause collapse of health sector

By James Ogunnaike; Shina Abubakar & Deola Badru

Pharmacists have warned Nigerians against patronising street medicine vendors following the growing threat posed by fake and counterfeit medicines in the country.

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Speaking on the prevalence of counterfeit and substandard medicines in the country, they stressed that the problem poses serious risks to public health, including treatment failure, toxic reactions and potential damage to vital organs such as the liver and kidneys. They therefore called for stricter monitoring of medicines imported into the country, improved regulation of drug manufacturing and distribution and greater public awareness of the dangers associated with purchasing medicines from unauthorised sources.

According to Pharm. Franklin Uzoezie: “Fake drugs, also known as counterfeit medicines, are products that do not meet the required standards or do not contain what they claim to contain. This could involve the active ingredient, the strength or dosage, or even the packaging. In some cases, a medicine may claim to contain a particular drug but contain none of it. In other instances, it may contain the drug but not in the correct quantity or strength. All these are examples of counterfeit or substandard medicines. The increasing circulation of fake and substandard medicines in Nigeria has become a major public health concern

“The truth is that even healthcare professionals may find it difficult to distinguish between fake and genuine medicines just by looking at them. Their appearance, packaging and other features may be almost identical. In some cases, counterfeit products may even look better than the original medicines. Simply examining a medicine with the naked eye may not be enough to determine whether it is genuine or counterfeit. Appropriate laboratory analysis may be required to establish its composition and quality

“When a medicine is counterfeit or substandard, it may contain the wrong ingredients, an incorrect quantity of the active ingredient, or potentially harmful substances. This can make the product ineffective or toxic to the body. The most important precaution is to know where you obtain your medicines. We often advise patients and members of the public not to buy medicines from just any place where they are being sold. Nigerians must purchase their medicines from licensed pharmacies and other legally authorised medicine outlets.

“As patients and members of the public, we should not choose where to buy medicines solely because a seller offers a lower price or is conveniently located. We must prioritise the safety, quality and authenticity of the medicines we use. Purchasing medicines from approved sources, strengthening regulatory oversight and improving public awareness would help reduce the risk of exposure to counterfeit and substandard products”.

Similarly, Pharm. Yetunde Akinola, Consultant Pharmacist and Pharmaceutical Care Specialist said, “The increasing circulation of fake and counterfeit medicines in Nigeria exposes serious weaknesses in the pharmaceutical supply chain and presents a grave danger to the health and safety of citizens. A counterfeit medicine is one that is deliberately and fraudulently misrepresented in terms of its identity, composition or source. Such products may contain incorrect ingredients, inadequate quantities of active pharmaceutical substances, no active ingredients at all or potentially harmful contaminants. There are also substandard medicines, which are authorised products that fail to meet the required quality standards.

“The danger is that many of these products are packaged to look exactly like genuine medicines, making it difficult for unsuspecting members of the public to distinguish between them. Some counterfeit products even carry fake registration numbers and manufacturers’ details to deceive consumers.

“One of the major factors encouraging the circulation of fake medicines is the patronage of unlicensed drug outlets, roadside vendors and unauthorised online medicine sellers. The desire to purchase drugs at cheaper prices also makes some Nigerians vulnerable to these fraudulent products. I would strongly advise members of the public to purchase medicines only from registered pharmacies and authorised medicine outlets. They should check product labels, expiry dates, batch numbers, packaging integrity and NAFDAC registration details. However, it is important to understand that these details can also be falsified, so checking them alone does not guarantee authenticity.

“Pharmacists have a critical responsibility to ensure that medicines are sourced from legitimate and traceable distributors. They must maintain proper procurement records, observe professional standards and report suspicious products to the appropriate regulatory authorities. NAFDAC must strengthen its monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, particularly at ports of entry, distribution centres, open drug markets and other points where counterfeit medicines may enter the supply chain. There should also be stronger collaboration between regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacists and law enforcement organisations.

“Beyond enforcement, there is a need for sustained public education. Nigerians must stop treating medicines as ordinary commodities that can be purchased from anywhere simply because they are cheaper or readily available. The quality and authenticity of a medicine can determine whether a patient recovers, suffers further complications or loses their life. Ultimately, the fight against counterfeit medicines requires collective responsibility. Government, regulators, healthcare professionals, medicine manufacturers and consumers must work together to ensure that only safe, effective and quality-assured medicines reach the Nigerian public”.

On his part, Pharm. Adewuyi Ademola expressed worry that adulterated drugs could cause the collapse of the health sector. He argued that, “the end of every sickness is the drug prescribed by doctors when the right diagnosis is made. So, if the drugs are adulterated, the whole health sector will fail because drugs seem to be the last bus stop for everything. It is very important to ensure that we curb fake drugs from entering our country.

“Generally, once there are no right drugs for patients to take, the whole health sector will collapse.

Fake drugs means that the patients will not be getting well or getting what they are supposed to get. This can put a lot of pressure on the health sector, which will eventually increase the cost of providing healthcare to residents of the country”.

Vanguard News