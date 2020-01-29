Fresh IDPs emerge in Plateau following recent attacks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Efforts of the Plateau State government to return the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from the various camps to their ancestral homes have suffered setbacks as fresh numbers of the IDPs are emerging in Bokkos local government area.

Bokkos already has some IDPs but the recent conflicts which saw the sacking of some communities by attackers have seen mostly women and children relocating to Bokkos town as some of them have no houses while those whose houses were not torched are afraid of being killed at home.

So far, no government presence in registered in the camps but Vanguard gathered that many people are gathered at the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN Central, the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA and others are putting up with some relatives within Bokkos and neighboring Mangu local government area.

At the time of this report, relative calm has returned to the areas, Vanguard could not confirm the number of people in the camps; but neither the Plateau State Peace Building Agency nor the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA has reached out to the people.

One of the displaced persons, Simon Malan from Marish who escaped with his family but had their property burnt said he is staying with a relative while his wife and children are scattered in within the Bokkos town with other families and friends.

He stated, “We escaped from Marish on Monday afternoon and got to Bokkos town, I am staying here with one of my brothers but his place is small so my wife and out three children are with some other relatives, we have some people staying in the Church.

“Since we came here, individuals are bringing foodstuff and those in the camps are cooking for themselves. There is not government presence in terms of provision of food, we don’t know if they will come or nor but by God’s grace, we are not planning to remain in camps.”

Although SEMA officials did not pick nor return the calls to their known phone numbers but a staff of the Peace Building Agency who did not want to be named said, “Honestly, there is nothing for now, may be later, assistance will get to them. You know in this situation, we have to know the number of the IDPs first but I know definitely something would be done.”

It would be recalled that about 13 people were killed at Kwatas on Sunday night by people the State Police Command say are suspected herdsmen, the Sunday killing led to a reprisal which saw the burning of a Mosque and sacking of a Fulani settlement in Marish.

On Monday, armed gunmen returned, looting and burning houses and worship centres in communities including Kwatas, Marish, Ruboi, among others, however, the State Governor, Simon Lalong has already taken steps to see the perpetrators of the violence and arrested and brought to book.

