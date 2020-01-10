Fefe Blanco launches platinum dynasty records

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Nigerian singer, rapper, songwriter and producer, Fefe Blanco is making her statement of intent for the year 2020, as she launches her own record label, ‘Platinum Dynasty Limited’.

The Ughelli, Delta state born singer, came to limelight in 2012, with the release of her debut E.P., which was followed by the hugely successful single ‘Aura’, released on May 17th 2013, produced by Dj klem.

The single was well received by audiences and charted on the ‘Mtn Yellow Top 10’, eventually leading to her nomination for the “Most Promising Act” Award by Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) in 2013.

The Benson Idahosa University graduate of Law, was then signed to The Goretti Company & CaPital Hill Music Joint Venture, home to star acts like Clarence Peters, illBLISS, Chidinma and Tha Suspect in 2014, where she released several singles and collaborations.

After completing her contractual obligations, Fefe parted ways with the label and has gone on to release several chart-topping hits, including the internationally acclaimed ‘Baby bad’ on April 27th 2017.

Baby bad fast became a listeners favourite all over the world, so much so, that international superstars began taking note of it; dancer/choreographer ‘Kidathegreat’ did a routine with the song and posted it on his instagram page, and also went on to collaborate with Fefe Blanco on her single titled ‘Dreamer’, released on the 16th of March 2018.

American rapper, Kelvin Gates also made a video of himself listening to “baby bad”. The song currently has over a million streams across digital music platforms.

The singer, who is known for her signature Afro fusion and pop sound, explained that Platinum Dynasty’s mission is to support different fields of art and entertainment around the world, not just limited to the Nigerian space.

She further stated that the services the label would provide includes, music recording, branding, videography and photography, artiste management, events promotion and organization, fashion, music sales and distribution as well as some unique ICT inclined services.

The label is located in Agungi, a suburb of Lekki in Lagos and Fefe is currently the only artiste signed to the label.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: