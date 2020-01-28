Coping with blisters

By Sola Ogundipe
For a blister that has not popped, try not to pop or drain it. Leave it uncovered or cover loosely with a bandage.
Try not to put pressure on the area. If the blister is in a pressure area such as the bottom of the foot, put a donut-shaped moleskin on it.
For a blister that has popped wash the area with warm water and gentle soap. Do not use alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or iodine.
- Smooth down the skin flap that remains.
- Apply antibiotic ointment to the area.
- Cover the area loosely with a sterile bandage or gauze.
- To drain a blister that is large, painful, or in an awkward spot, wash the area.
- Sterilize a needle with rubbing alcohol and water.
- Make a small hole at the edge of the blister. Gently squeeze out the fluid.
- Wash the blister again and pat dry. Don’t remove the skin over the blister.
- Smooth down the skin flap. Apply antibiotic ointment.
- Cover the area loosely with a sterile bandage or gauze.
- Blisters can result from an ill-fitting shoe, a bug bite, or a serious health problem like shingles.
- Change the bandage daily and whenever it gets dirty or wet.
- Avoid wearing shoes or doing the activity that caused the blister until it heals.
- Wear thick socks or work gloves for blisters on the feet or hands.
See a doctor for signs of infection, including pus, fever, red or warm skin around the blister, red streaks leading away from blister, swollen lymph glands, or increased pain or swelling.