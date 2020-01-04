Vanguard Logo

Chukwu clocks 69 today

Christian Chukwu, Rangers International
Christian Chukwu

“Nigeria legend, Christian Chukwu is one year older today and all road leads to his Enugu residence as friends, well wishers and fans have been trooping to his Enugu home to celebrate the special occasion with the 1980 AFCON winner.

Christian Chukwu not a ‘destitute old man’ – Enugu govt

Chukwu’s birthday will be remarkable as he survived serious ailment that required a trip abroad where he was operated upon and has been recuperating ever since.

Apart from leading Nigeria to her first continental trophy, Christian Chukwu retired to handle both the Super Eagles and his childhood clun Rangers International FC of Enugu.“

Ugwuanyi offers automatic employment to Christian Chukwu’s son

Vanguard

