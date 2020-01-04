Chukwu clocks 69 today

Kindly Share This Story:

“Nigeria legend, Christian Chukwu is one year older today and all road leads to his Enugu residence as friends, well wishers and fans have been trooping to his Enugu home to celebrate the special occasion with the 1980 AFCON winner.

Chukwu’s birthday will be remarkable as he survived serious ailment that required a trip abroad where he was operated upon and has been recuperating ever since.

Apart from leading Nigeria to her first continental trophy, Christian Chukwu retired to handle both the Super Eagles and his childhood clun Rangers International FC of Enugu.“

Vanguard

