Super Eagles draw Liberia, Cape Verde for Qatar 2022 qualifiers (updated)

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers alongside Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic.

The Draw for the Group Phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 took place on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, with 40 African countries discovering their fates for the Second Round of the qualifying campaign.

The teams representing 40 countries across the CAF region were divided into ten groups of four teams each for the penultimate stage of the continental journey to Qatar.

After a round-robin of matches which will commence in October 2020, the winners of the ten groups will qualify to the Final Round of the continental qualification on the journey to Qatar.

The Final Round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.

Nigeria has failed to qualify only once (Germany 2006) since the first appearance at the USA 1994 finals.

The group details are:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Biisau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

