Breaking: Maryam Sanda convicted of murder, attempts fleeing

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court has found Maryam Sanda guilty of killing Bilyamin Mohammed Bello, her husband.

Sanda stood trial on a two-count charge of culpable homicide.

Bello, nephew of Haliru Mohammed Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was killed in November, 2017.

Sanda, however, attempted fleeing after the judgement was passed but court and prison officials dragged her back into the dock.

VANGUARD

