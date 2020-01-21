Boko Haram killing: It’s sad day for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev John Hayab has condemned the killing of the chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram, saying it’s a “sad day for the church in Nigeria.”

In an interview with Vanguard, Hayab said it is not enough for the government to “condemn” the killings but the government must take concrete steps to protect the lives of Nigerians.

“The news of the killing of Rev Andimi by Boko Haram has added to sorrows, pains and suffering that the Church is facing in Northern Nigeria. This sad news is coming just a day after our dear President Buhari met with the British Prime Minister.

“What other evidence do those in authorities in Nigeria want from us to convince them that our members, Pastors and fellow citizens are no longer safe?

We have said the condemnation of atrocities without any concrete action is not good enough,” he said.

The CAN chairman said people living in the northern part of the country are living in fear of their lives because of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges.

“How do you expect a person living in fear to do something meaningful for himself and his country?” he asked.

He added that the killing of the cleric was “another sad day for the Church in Nigeria and for the country at large especially for those who care and value human lives.

Our condolences to Rev Andimi’s wife, children and the church in Northern Nigeria. Let us not give up our salvation is near.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and our security agencies to God and to fellow citizens about the state of insecurity. We are praying for divine intervention since no one knows who is the next target” he said.

